.

Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

07-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Royal Blood News Single art July 13, 2023
Single art

() Royal Blood unveil their new single "Pull Me Through" along with an official video. The track previews their eagerly anticipated fourth album Back To The Water Below, which follows on September 1, a week earlier than previously stated. "Pull Me Through" comes in the wake of breakout single "Mountains At Midnight."

"Pull Me Through" is indicative of the broader palette of sounds that Royal Blood explore throughout Back To The Water Below. A step apart from anything they have previously released, the song builds upwards from its initial melancholic piano melody before erupting with a full-blooded denouement that ensures this stylistic shift is still resolutely Royal Blood. Themes of guilt and recrimination lurk ominously in Mike Kerr's words, notably with the arresting lyric, "On a bed made of 'What have you done?'"

Kerr says, "'Pull Me Through' is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help. It's a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we've been eager to perform live."

"Pull Me Through" comes with a visually arresting accompanying video with a powerful narrative directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho

Related Stories
Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

Royal Blood Rock Glastonbury Festival

Royal Blood Perform Mountains At Midnight on BBC's Later With Jools Holland

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

More Royal Blood News

advertisement
Day In Rock

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more

Day In Country

Shania Twain Expands 'Come On Over' For Reissues- Reba McEntire Announces Special Ryman Event- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Latest News

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar

The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand

Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires

Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event

The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book

Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert