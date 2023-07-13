Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

Single art

() Royal Blood unveil their new single "Pull Me Through" along with an official video. The track previews their eagerly anticipated fourth album Back To The Water Below, which follows on September 1, a week earlier than previously stated. "Pull Me Through" comes in the wake of breakout single "Mountains At Midnight."



"Pull Me Through" is indicative of the broader palette of sounds that Royal Blood explore throughout Back To The Water Below. A step apart from anything they have previously released, the song builds upwards from its initial melancholic piano melody before erupting with a full-blooded denouement that ensures this stylistic shift is still resolutely Royal Blood. Themes of guilt and recrimination lurk ominously in Mike Kerr's words, notably with the arresting lyric, "On a bed made of 'What have you done?'"



Kerr says, "'Pull Me Through' is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help. It's a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we've been eager to perform live."



"Pull Me Through" comes with a visually arresting accompanying video with a powerful narrative directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho

