Royal Blood Rock Glastonbury Festival

(hennemusic) Royal Blood rocked the UK's Glastonbury Festival on June 23, and the BBC is sharing broadcast video of some of the performance.
Fans can stream footage of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher delivering their new single, "Mountains At Midnight", and their 2014 track, "Figure It Out", which closed out the band's appearance on the Pyramid Stage ahead of headliners Arctic Monkeys.
Royal Blood will release their fourth album, "Back To The Water Below", on September 8; the group recorded the set at their home studio in Brighton.
The 2023 release marks the follow-up to 2021'a "Typhoons", which delivered the group their third straight UK No. 1.
"Back To The Water Below" will be available in digital and physical formats including deluxe vinyl (packaged with a bonus 7" featuring two additional tracks) and two cassettes, all of which are available exclusively from Royal Blood's official store.
Check out live video from Glastonbury 2023 here.
