Youth In Revolt And Light Up The Sky Announce Summer Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 15th in Detroit, MI at The Ritz and will run until July 8th where it will wrap up with a show in Braidwood, IL at Top Fuel.

The trek will also featuring opening sets from Vesta Collide and Thousand Below and Youth in Revolt are hitting the road to promote their recently released debut album "The Broken".

The Nightlife in Revolt Tour Dates:

6/15/17 - Detroit, MI - The Ritz

6/19/17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

6/21/17 - Twin Falls, ID - Diamondz Events Center

6/22/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

6/23/17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studio Live

6/24/17 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage

6/25/17 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Theater

6/27/17 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

6/28/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

7/01/17 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

7/03/17 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's

7/05/17 - La Crosse, WI - Warehouse Rocks

7/07/17 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road

7/08/17 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel