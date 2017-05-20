|
Chris Cornell's Family Question Suicide Ruling
.
(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, has issued her first public statement since the sudden death of her husband at a Detroit hotel following a Soundgarden show in the city on May 17. "Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," she writes. "As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. "His world revolved around his family first and, of course, his music second. He flew home for Mother's Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do." The couple reconnected by phone when Chris returned to the MGM Grand Detroit following Soundgarden's show at The Fox Theatre, and Vicky reveals she noticed a change in her husband's demeanor. "When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different," she explains. "When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life." Ativan is commonly used to treat anxiety and sleeping disorders, among other things, with side effects that include an increased risk of suicide among those who suffer with issues of depression. "Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise," noted Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich in a statement. "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and might've taken more than the recommended dosage. "The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
