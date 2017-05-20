Mary J. Blige Announces North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 30th at the Chicago Theatre and will be concluding on September 9th in Oakland, CA at The Paramount Theatre.

The summer trek will feature support from Lalah Hathaway. Blige released her new album at the end of April, which features collaborations from Migos' Quavo, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and Kanye West.

Strength of a Woman Tour Dates:

7/30 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

8/1 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live

8/4 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center

8/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theater

8/6 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 - Atlanta, GA - Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 - New York City, NY - Theater at Madison Square Gardens

8/22 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

8/25 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

9/1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

9/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

9/6 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theater

9/8 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 - Oakland, CA - The Paramount Theatre