Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited

Abdul, who was an Idol judge when the country singer won, was thrilled to run into Underwood backstage. "So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight," Abdul captioned a photo on Instagram of herself hugging country star. "So proud of your journey."

Underwood shared the same pic, saying, "Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!" See the posts here.