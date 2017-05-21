Iggy Azalea Releases New Track 'Switch' Featuring Anitta

(Radio.com) Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has released her new single, "Switch," which is a track from her forthcoming album is expected to be released in early summer. The song features a guest appearance from Brazilian pop star Anitta, is the latest release from Azale's long delayed sophomore album, "Digital Distortion." "Kick in the door, wave in the four fizzy, they already know they can't f– with Iggy," Azalea spits. "Truce got smart and the rent due, you know that, all black when I come through, it's Kodak." Stream the new track here.

