Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track
(Radio.com) Social media is ablaze with fan theories about how Katy Perry's new track "Swish Swish," is a direct diss track for Taylor Swift. "Swish Swish" features a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, who also has had her own public disagreement with Swift in 2015. "So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around/ For more than a minute, get used to it/ Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth/ Cause I stay winning," Perry says in the single, off her upcoming album, Witness. "Your game is tired/ You should retire/ You're 'bout cute as/ An old coupon expired/ And karma's not a liar/ She keeps receipts," Perry sings, perhaps alluding to Swift. Minaj comes in rapping, "Don't be tryna double back/ I already despise you/ All that fake love you showin'/Couldn't even disguise you … I only f— with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy." A flurry of late-night tweets from Swift squad member Ruby Rose made it clear she thinks the song is aimed at Swift. Listen to "Swish Swish" below and check out Rose's here.
