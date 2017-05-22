Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around/ For more than a minute, get used to it/ Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth/ Cause I stay winning," Perry says in the single, off her upcoming album, Witness.

"Your game is tired/ You should retire/ You're 'bout cute as/ An old coupon expired/ And karma's not a liar/ She keeps receipts," Perry sings, perhaps alluding to Swift.

Minaj comes in rapping, "Don't be tryna double back/ I already despise you/ All that fake love you showin'/Couldn't even disguise you … I only f— with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy."

A flurry of late-night tweets from Swift squad member Ruby Rose made it clear she thinks the song is aimed at Swift. Listen to "Swish Swish" below and check out Rose's here.