Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song
05-22-2017
.
Rainbow

As previously hinted at, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have announced that they will be releasing a brand new single called "Land Of Hope And Glory" on May 26th.

Blackmore's official Facebook page broke the news with the following post "New Rainbow track available coming soon! Available for purchase May 26. Preorder now! Another track to come soon... Land of Hope and Glory!"

This follows the famed guitarist's revelation to Burn Magazine (via The Highway Star that his new incarnation of Rainbow had recorded a new track. He told the Japanese magazine, "We recorded some songs for Blackmore's Night and 2 songs with the new singer for Rainbow [Ronnie Romero of Lords Of Black]".

Blackmore said of the new singer, "hen I heard him, he seemed like the right guy to sing the Dio era songs of Rainbow. He is versatile, he can sing like Freddie Mercury or Ronnie James Dio or Graham Bonnet. The reason I did not ask Joe Lynn Turner is because I thought European fans wanted to hear the Dio lineup of Rainbow. I was very surprised that tickets sold out in 15 minutes. It was nice to know so many people wanted to hear Rainbow at this time."

The new single can be preordered here.

