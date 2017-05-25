G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday

The three additional new singles are called "Get Mine" featuring Snoop Dogg, "Special Love" featuring Dakari, and "Eyes Closed" featuring Johnny Yukon.

"Get Mine" is an unstoppable West Coast union between G-Eazy and Snoop Dogg trading bars over a menacing bassline provided by one of Migos and Drakes go to producers, Murda Beatz. The Bay Area native slows things down and gets personal on "Special Love", sauntering in time with Dakari's auto-tuned choruses as he recounts a past love. And "Eyes Closed" finds G linking with Johnny Yukon, a rising vocalist and songwriter whose signature effortless delivery complements the laid-back confidence in G's verses. In case you missed it, "Maximum" brings out the lyrical ferocity in Young Gerald on the banging boom bap beat and you can see a quote from 9th Wonder below from his Instagram on how the two connected over a song by hip-hop veteran Masta Ace.

9th Wonder had the following to say, When I met G-Eazy for the first time, this is the record he told me he heard many years ago as a youngin' that hipped him to my sound. 'That was my shit bro...', he said. This was the record that I produced in the summer of 2003, right before I produced Threat for Jay-Z on the Black Album later that year. The rest...is the future. Never let the boxes the industry puts us in interfere with the fact that we all know, and love the real." Stream the new tracks here.