Carrie Underwood Celebrates 'American Idol' Victory Anniversary
(Radio.com) Thursday (May 25th) marked Carrie Underwood's 12-year anniversary of winning Season Four of the reality singing competition show "American Idol" and the county star celebrated online. The girl-next-door turned country music superstar has come far since the reality singing competition, snagging seven Grammys and countless accolades along the way. To celebrate the occasion, Carrie posted a compiled photo of her finale win with the caption, "12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT" See her post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
