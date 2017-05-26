Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'

Frontman Nathan Willett had the following to say about the cover, "I was walking around Times Square with "No One" fresh in my mind and heard a woman yelling, 'we got news war- you're not rich enough baby-' and her words felt both poetic and true.

"With a song this iconic and familiar I felt like adding her words made the lyrics fresh and related to a lot of conversations we're all having right now about how to be hopeful in discouraging times." Stream the session here.