Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
05-26-2017
.
Linkin Park

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has made headlines recently with his bashing of fans that have been critical of his band's change in musical direction but now appears to be taking remarks made by Corey Taylor about the controversy to heart.

Taylor is currently promoting the new Stone Sour album and during an interview he was asked about Bennington's harsh reaction to 'sell out' accusations. Corey said, "I understand where he's at. God, I would've never say it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution. At the same time, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this far along the line still love that music you made."

Bennington took to Twitter earlier this week to react to the Slipknot frontman's advice. He said in a series of tweets, "Just heard Corey Taylor's response to something I said in an interview and I agree with him. I do appreciate our fans. I'm human and sometimes take things too personally. Most of our fans have been very positive lately. Some... not so much.

"Either way... there is a lot of passion on both sides and I am grateful to all of our fans. Corey is a good dude and I appreciate him too. Time to recalibrate my perspective. So I say to all of our fans... Thank you and I love you all. Peace, love and happiness."

