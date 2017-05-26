|
Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Black Eyed Peas Rumors
.
(Radio.com) Despite circulating rumors, Nicole Scherzinger will not replace Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas. During an interview on The Real, the former Pussycat Doll graciously set the record straight. "It's just a rumor," she explained. "I've known the Black Eyed Peas for a long time. I've actually known Will for a really long time -- he's like a brother of mine. All the boys are like brothers to me." She won't be the next Pea, but Scherzinger did reveal she was approached to join the band before Fergie in the early 2000s. She said no because she was already in a girl group, Eden's Crush, which she was a part of until she joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003. "It's OK, because I had a vision, and I was writing, and I wanted to do my own thing," she emphasized. "It's meant to be because I ended up in the dolls and Fergie was the perfect Pea -- is the perfect Pea." Watch the clip here.
"It's just a rumor," she explained. "I've known the Black Eyed Peas for a long time. I've actually known Will for a really long time -- he's like a brother of mine. All the boys are like brothers to me."
She won't be the next Pea, but Scherzinger did reveal she was approached to join the band before Fergie in the early 2000s. She said no because she was already in a girl group, Eden's Crush, which she was a part of until she joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003.
"It's OK, because I had a vision, and I was writing, and I wanted to do my own thing," she emphasized. "It's meant to be because I ended up in the dolls and Fergie was the perfect Pea -- is the perfect Pea." Watch the clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery
• Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
• Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
• New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin
• Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album
• Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release
• U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack
• Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video
• Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set
• Paramore Rock New Song On 'The Late Late Show'
• Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'
• Bush's Unaired Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
• The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete
• Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue
• Singled Out: Cold Roses' Staying Alive Ain't Easy
• Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life' Album
• Ariana Grande's Manager Speaks Out Following Terror Bombing
• Bleachers Release New Single 'I Miss Those Days'
• Trey Songz Television Special Airs Tonight
• Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Black Eyed Peas Rumors
• Luke Bryan Announces His Ninth Annual Farm Tour
• Bonnaroo Announces 2017 SuperJam Details
• Norah Jones Plays Tribute To Chris Cornell
• Carrie Underwood Celebrates 'American Idol' Victory Anniversary
• Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing
• Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert
• Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix
• Death Toll From Terrorist Concert Bombing Could Rise
• G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday
• Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.