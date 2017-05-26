Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Black Eyed Peas Rumors

"It's just a rumor," she explained. "I've known the Black Eyed Peas for a long time. I've actually known Will for a really long time -- he's like a brother of mine. All the boys are like brothers to me."

She won't be the next Pea, but Scherzinger did reveal she was approached to join the band before Fergie in the early 2000s. She said no because she was already in a girl group, Eden's Crush, which she was a part of until she joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003.

"It's OK, because I had a vision, and I was writing, and I wanted to do my own thing," she emphasized. "It's meant to be because I ended up in the dolls and Fergie was the perfect Pea -- is the perfect Pea." Watch the clip here.