Ice Cube Will Buy 10 Pairs of Big Ballers In Lavar Ball Challange

"Callin out @Lavarbigballer for @thebig3 #4pointchallenge! Make the 30ft shot and I'll cop 10 pairs of #bigballerbrand," Cube wrote on Twitter. Lonzo will likely be one of the three top picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In the past few months, his father has suggested his son could turn around the Los Angeles Lakers losing streak, if drafted, according to XXL. Fans can only wait and see if Ball accepts Cube's challenge. Check out the challenge here.