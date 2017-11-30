Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

The film includes an examination of the 1969 Tate-LaBiana murders, new interviews with Manson family members as well as clips of phone conversations with Manson from jail during the last year of his life.

Charles Manson: The Final Words, originally scheduled for a 2018 premiere, will now be released Dec. 3 on REELZ. Manson passed away of natural causes on November 19 of this year at the age of 83. Read more here.