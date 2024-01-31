Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour

As Rob Zombie prepares to hit the road with Alice Cooper later this year for the Freaks On Parade Tour, he has announced that he has reunited with original bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.

Blasko played with Zombie from 1997 through 2006, before the bass player left the group to join Ozzy Osbourne. Blasko performed on the first three Rob Zombie albums, "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

The announcement of Blasko's reunion with Zombie, came hours after it was revealed that longtime bass player Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery had left the band.

Zombie broke the news to fans via Instagram. He wrote, "After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that Blasko has returned. The original four-string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem."

Montgomery said of his departure via social media, "Dear Friends. My Time With ZOMBIE Has Come To An End. It Was An Honor To Entertain You For The Last 18 Years.

"I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles".

The reunited Blasko and Zombie will be hitting the road with Alice Cooper this summer for the Freaks On Parade tour that will feature support from Ministry and Filter. See the dates below:

08/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/22 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

08/28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

09/01 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/04 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

09/07 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

09/08 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

09/11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/15 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

09/18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

