Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour

As Rob Zombie prepares to hit the road with Alice Cooper later this year for the Freaks On Parade Tour, he has announced that he has reunited with original bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.
Blasko played with Zombie from 1997 through 2006, before the bass player left the group to join Ozzy Osbourne. Blasko performed on the first three Rob Zombie albums, "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".
The announcement of Blasko's reunion with Zombie, came hours after it was revealed that longtime bass player Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery had left the band.
Zombie broke the news to fans via Instagram. He wrote, "After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that Blasko has returned. The original four-string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem."
Montgomery said of his departure via social media, "Dear Friends. My Time With ZOMBIE Has Come To An End. It Was An Honor To Entertain You For The Last 18 Years.
"I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles".
The reunited Blasko and Zombie will be hitting the road with Alice Cooper this summer for the Freaks On Parade tour that will feature support from Ministry and Filter. See the dates below:
08/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08/22 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
08/27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
08/28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
09/01 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/04 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
09/07 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
09/08 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
09/11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
09/12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/15 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
09/18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour
Alice Cooper Recruits Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar For This Year's Christmas Pudding
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub- Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'- more
Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour- Nita Strauss To Perform Anthem At NASCAR Opening Race- more
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub
Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'
Vadar Announce New Leg Of 40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024
Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year To Rock Brightside Music Festival
Troy Redfern Announces Invocation Headline UK Tour
Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup
Too Close To Touch Share Mini Documentary And Announce Final Album
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Brick By Brick' EP With Title Track Stream