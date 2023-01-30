Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced that they will be teaming up for the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour that will also feature Ministry and Filter.

Live Nation sent over these details: the 19-city run kicks off Thursday, August 24th in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion, with stops across North America in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 24th in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 10am local time on livenation.com. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 31st at 10am local time until Thursday, February 2nd at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.



2023 Freaks On Parade Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Sep 05 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Sep 06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Sep 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Tue Sep 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sun Sep 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



*Non-Live Nation Date





