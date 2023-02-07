John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video

Motley Crue's new touring guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) has released a guitar play through video for this latest single, "Strung Out", which was released last week.
John 5 explains "This song is called "Strung Out" because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don't play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane."
He adds, "There'll be more Creatures shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live." Watch the video below:
