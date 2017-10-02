Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Run Like Hell' Video
10-02-2017
.
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming video of his performance of the 1979 Pink Floyd classic, "Run Like Hell", from his newly-released "Live At Pompeii" concert film.

The tune was the second single issued from "The Wall", which topped the Billboard 200 chart for 15 weeks on its way to US sales of more than 11 million copies.

Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" features Gilmour's 2016 concerts in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

"I know how he likes to be portrayed," Elder tells Billboard about his latest project with the guitarist. "It's editing it with a musicality that enhances everyone's performance and captures the subtlety as well as the spectacle -- real subtle nuances that I think bring the personality to the performance.

So what I'm after is the little looks, the little smiles, the little acknowledgements between the band members that it's all happening and they're all on fire. It's a collaboration of coming together and we're really there just to capture what they're doing and capture the majesty of the moment."

The 2017 project is now available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

