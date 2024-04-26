Watch David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call' Video

(Fran DeFeo PR) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour today unveiled the video for 'The Piper's Call', the first track to be taken from his new album, 'Luck and Strange', which will be released on September 6, 2024 on Sony Music.
The video, directed by filmmaker Gavin Elder, was shot during the making of 'Luck and Strange'. Filmed at Ely Cathedral, Astoria and in Brighton, the clip features David along with co-producer Charlie Andrew, Polly Samson, Romany & Gabriel Gilmour, world-renowned drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Guy Pratt, engineer Matt Glasbey, keyboard player Rob Gentry, assistant engineer Luie Stylianou and Wesley the dog.
'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.
Gilmour wrote the music for 'The Piper's Call', and Polly Samson, David's co-writer and collaborator for the past thirty years, composed the lyrics.
