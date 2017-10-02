Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour
10-02-2017
.
Tedeschi Trucks Band

(Gibson) The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a series of North American tour dates for 2018, including their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The newly announced shows will largely take place in the South, with dates in Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Macon and Asheville, among others. This comes in addition to their already scheduled 2017 tour dates, which take them through the West Coast (plus a few dates in Boston) and their recently-announced Sunshine Music Festival in St. Petersburg and Boca Raton, Florida

The band begins its annual run at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 6. The band's second live album, Live from the Fox Oakland, charted at #39 in Spring 2017 and the last studio album, Let Me Get By, was voted Rock Blues Album Of The Year at the 2016 Blues Music Awards. See the dates here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tedeschi Trucks Band T-shirts and Posters

More Tedeschi Trucks Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Stream New Song 'Don't Know What It Means'

Derek Trucks Felt Liberated By End Of Allman Brothers Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce New Album 'Let Me Get By'

Bluesfest Announces 30 Free Shows

Tedeschi Trucks Band Release Live Video Of 'The Letter'

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Tour


More Stories for Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

U2 Release Acoustic 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Noel Gallagher Album To Feature Paul Weller and Johnny Marr

Stone Temple Pilots Unbox 25th Anniversary Core Reissue

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Run Like Hell' Video

Elton John Announces 'Diamonds' Compilation

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour

Pearl Jam Play Rooftop Set On Let's Play Two Concert Film

Billy Corgan Releases 'The Spaniards' Music Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'

Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist

Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video

Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'

Maren Morris Announces 'Renegade Revival Run' Small Club Tour

Vic Mensa Releases 'Rolling Like a Stoner' Video

Miley Cyrus Discusses Staying Provocative With Younger Now

Lil Yachty Releases 'Lady in Yellow' Music Video

Quavo's Adds A Verse To Travis Scott's 'Butterfly Effect'

Chris Young Releases New Track Called 'Hangin' On'

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Taking Control of Her New Music

Grandma Tina Knowles Talks Beyonce's Twins and Blue Ivy

Singled Out: Sierra Blanca's Book

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.