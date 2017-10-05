Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview

"I have nothing to hide," she said. "The beautiful, the good, the bad, the ugly, all of it." Specifically, Kesha delved into the faulty thinking around her eating disorder.

"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food," she said. "And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food."

As Kesha lost weight, she earned positive feedback from people in the industry who expected her to be a certain size. "I was slowly, slowly starving myself," she said. "And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'" Read more here.