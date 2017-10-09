|
Cruise To The Edge Final Public Sale Launched For 2018 Event
.
The progressive rock legends Yes hosted Cruise To The Edge announced that its final public sale for next year's cruise began last week and we were sent over the following details: Hosted by prog-rock icons, Yes, the event features some of the world's greatest prog-rock musical artists. This magical 5-night cruise sails from Tampa, Florida from February 3-8, aboard Royal Caribbean's award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. As in past years, the 2018 CTTE pre-cruise party (complimentary to cruisers) will be hosted at Ferg's Live in Tampa, on the evening of Friday, February 2nd. Conveniently located adjacent to the Port of Tampa, Ferg's Live is an exciting indoor/outdoor concert and dining venue offering unique craft beers and excellent cuisine. Just announced, Baraka will be performing at the CTTE pre-cruise party (2/2), with two additional acts to be revealed in the weeks to come. On board, iconic prog-rock artists and cruise headliners YES, Marillion, Steve Hackett (of Genesis), Sons of Apollo featuring Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy (honoring Keith Emerson and Greg Lake and the music of ELP), and Marin Barre (of Jethro Tull) will perform multiple sets aboard the cruise. In addition, celebrated Canadian prog band SAGA, will make their final live appearance aboard the cruise, capping their illustrious 40-year career. Other esteemed performers confirmed include: Anathema, Gong, Haken, Casey McPherson, Focus, Glass Hammer, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Lifesigns, Knifeworld, Sound of Contact, Stick Men with special guest violinist David Cross, Moon Safari, IO Earth, Bad Dreams, Thank You Scientist, Dave Kerzner, Baraka, Eric Gillette, and Brook Hansen. In addition, legendary YES album design artist, Roger Dean, will be aboard, displaying his most famous works in a private gallery where fans can purchase selected original pieces and limited-edition prints. The cruise will be hosted by UK journalist and preeminent YES expert, Jon Kirkman. Beyond the sun, fun and exquisite dining, there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year will once again feature the unprecedented CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam, guests are invited to play with a headline act; Artist's Choice, featuring fans and Prog legends performing together; The Main Event, where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians and Overtime Jam, where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam. Limited cabins are still available here, with prices beginning at $1,309 per person, double occupancy. Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age.
