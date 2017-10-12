|
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
.
(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced that they will release a series of expanded 40th anniversary editions of their 1976 album classic, "Hotel California", on November 24th. With more than 32 million copies sold worldwide, the project ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The record - which delivered two US No. 1 singles ("New Kid In Town" and the title track) - topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and won two Grammy Awards. The "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio package that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings from the era, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976. The concert recordings - which were recorded about a month before the album came out - feature one of the first ever live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town", along with other Eagles classics including "Already Gone", "Take It To The Limit" and "Witchy Woman." The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix. The 40th anniversary set will also be available as a 2CD Expanded Edition and a single CD offering, alongside digital download and streaming versions. Read more here.
With more than 32 million copies sold worldwide, the project ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The record - which delivered two US No. 1 singles ("New Kid In Town" and the title track) - topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and won two Grammy Awards.
The "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio package that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings from the era, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.
The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976. The concert recordings - which were recorded about a month before the album came out - feature one of the first ever live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town", along with other Eagles classics including "Already Gone", "Take It To The Limit" and "Witchy Woman."
The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix.
The 40th anniversary set will also be available as a 2CD Expanded Edition and a single CD offering, alongside digital download and streaming versions. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans
• Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'
• Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie
• The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir
• Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package
• Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'
• David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3
• Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'
• Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online
• Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title
• Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message
• Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App
• Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online
• Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'
• Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL
• Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'
• Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson
• Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas
• Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'
• Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl
• Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film
• Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction
• Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders
• Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer
• The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.