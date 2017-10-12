Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
10-12-2017
.
Eagles

(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced that they will release a series of expanded 40th anniversary editions of their 1976 album classic, "Hotel California", on November 24th.

With more than 32 million copies sold worldwide, the project ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The record - which delivered two US No. 1 singles ("New Kid In Town" and the title track) - topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and won two Grammy Awards.

The "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio package that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings from the era, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.

The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976. The concert recordings - which were recorded about a month before the album came out - feature one of the first ever live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town", along with other Eagles classics including "Already Gone", "Take It To The Limit" and "Witchy Woman."

The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix.

The 40th anniversary set will also be available as a 2CD Expanded Edition and a single CD offering, alongside digital download and streaming versions. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Eagles News

Eagles Music
