|
Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
.
(Radio.com) Pop icon Britney Spears made a defiant return to her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for the first time since the shooting tragedy of the Route 91 festival. Spears took the stage Wednesday night (Oct. 11). with #VegasStrong displayed on big screen over the stage, as well as on the baseball caps sported by the pop star and her backup dancers for the opening of the show. "Before I start the show, I just want to say, we're here for you, you're here for us and we're going to get through together, okay?" Spears announced. She went on to salute first-responders from the Route 91 shooting. "There are some special people in the audience tonight: they're our Las Vegas first responders! Let's give it up for them!," she told the crowd. One of her backup dancers, Lake Smits shared an Instagram photo of the troupe wearing the #VegasStrong hats with a message for the city: "Last night we weren't just in Vegas but the show was for Vegas! Our hearts and prayers go out to victims and families of 10/1/17 #vegasstrong." See footage of Spears' addressing her audience and Smit's Instagram post here.
