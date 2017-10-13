|
Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
.
(Radio.com) 'This is the worst game ever." one contestant told The Late Late Show host James Corden as he competed alongside Charlie Puth, and they were halfway into 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The talk show bit takes disgusting items like jellyfish, fish eyes, turkey testes, salmon seaweed smoothies, and has the show's guests either answer an uncomfortable question or eat an item. Puth joined Frozen voice-actor Josh Gad, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Corden for a round. However, he almost vomited multiple times. Puth explained, 'People who know me, I have a very very sensitive stomach and I can't even be around brussel sprouts let alone this stuff." He almost hurled when Rachel Bloom was unable to answer the name of Dockery's 'Downton Abbey' character, so her team had to ingest bird saliva. The pop star was slightly offended when Corden didn't know the titles of three of his songs. Corden tried to explain, "I'm a 39-year old father of two." To which Puth replied, "Yeah, but you're cool." It got him a kiss on the cheek, but the host couldn't come up with another title so he had to drink the salmon seaweed smoothie. When Puth was asked if he would say Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez was a better singer, he chose to eat a grasshopper, instead of answer the question. This decision would ultimately do the pop star in, causing him to use the chuck bucket to his side. He did, however, compose himself afterwards for a performance of his single 'Attention." Read more here.
The talk show bit takes disgusting items like jellyfish, fish eyes, turkey testes, salmon seaweed smoothies, and has the show's guests either answer an uncomfortable question or eat an item.
Puth joined Frozen voice-actor Josh Gad, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Corden for a round. However, he almost vomited multiple times. Puth explained, 'People who know me, I have a very very sensitive stomach and I can't even be around brussel sprouts let alone this stuff."
He almost hurled when Rachel Bloom was unable to answer the name of Dockery's 'Downton Abbey' character, so her team had to ingest bird saliva. The pop star was slightly offended when Corden didn't know the titles of three of his songs. Corden tried to explain, "I'm a 39-year old father of two." To which Puth replied, "Yeah, but you're cool."
It got him a kiss on the cheek, but the host couldn't come up with another title so he had to drink the salmon seaweed smoothie. When Puth was asked if he would say Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez was a better singer, he chose to eat a grasshopper, instead of answer the question. This decision would ultimately do the pop star in, causing him to use the chuck bucket to his side.
He did, however, compose himself afterwards for a performance of his single 'Attention." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.