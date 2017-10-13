Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

The talk show bit takes disgusting items like jellyfish, fish eyes, turkey testes, salmon seaweed smoothies, and has the show's guests either answer an uncomfortable question or eat an item.

Puth joined Frozen voice-actor Josh Gad, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Corden for a round. However, he almost vomited multiple times. Puth explained, 'People who know me, I have a very very sensitive stomach and I can't even be around brussel sprouts let alone this stuff."

He almost hurled when Rachel Bloom was unable to answer the name of Dockery's 'Downton Abbey' character, so her team had to ingest bird saliva. The pop star was slightly offended when Corden didn't know the titles of three of his songs. Corden tried to explain, "I'm a 39-year old father of two." To which Puth replied, "Yeah, but you're cool."

It got him a kiss on the cheek, but the host couldn't come up with another title so he had to drink the salmon seaweed smoothie. When Puth was asked if he would say Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez was a better singer, he chose to eat a grasshopper, instead of answer the question. This decision would ultimately do the pop star in, causing him to use the chuck bucket to his side.

He did, however, compose himself afterwards for a performance of his single 'Attention." Read more here.