New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The tour includes dates in London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Nov 2), Sheffield O2 Academy (Nov 3), Manchester O2 Ritz (Nov 4) and Hull City Hall (Nov 5).

The project reunites the original Michael/McAuley Schenker Group vocalists - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, plus MSG musicians Steve Mann (guitar, keys), Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums).

Schenker had this to say, "It's a miracle that after all these years, a tour like this will take place with the original band members of M.S.G. Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable."

Tickets for the concerts at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, O2 Academy Sheffield and O2 Ritz Manchester are on sale from Ticketmaster and Ticketweb. Tickets for the Hull City Hall concert are on sale from the Hull City box office booking link - hullboxoffice.com.