Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
10-13-2017
.
Robert Plant

(Radio.com) Robert Plant continues to resist a reunion with the remaining members of Led Zeppelin, and he's perfectly fine with it. Plant spoke on the current state of his old band during an interview with the New York Times while discussing his new solo album, Carry Fire.

The singer explained that he sees guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist/keyboard player John Paul Jones "from time to time, and it's very civil. "We're enthusiastic toward each other, and each of us does our own things, and that's how it is."

The article points out that the last time the three living members of Led Zeppelin (drummer John Bonham died in 1980) spent any considerable time together, it was during the 2016 lawsuit directed at their legendary song, "Stairway to Heaven." The band was accused of cribbing the tune from Spirit's 'Taurus." A jury ruled in Zeppelin's favor. Read about that here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

