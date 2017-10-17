Kelly Clarkson Addresses Body Image With 'Whole Lotta Woman'

"The media has always been obsessed with it [her size]," she told the Daily Mail. "And I have felt conflicted over the years. Do you address it? Do you talk about it? Because then you just add to the noise. But people like me to talk about it, so I don't really mind carrying that flag. I love that people come up to me and say: 'Because you are comfortable in your skin, you have made me more comfortable in mine.' That's the best compliment ever."

She addressed the issue directly while introducing the song during an exclusive showcase at New York's Rainbow Room last month. Read her comments here.