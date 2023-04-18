Hailey Whitters Performs 'Plain Jane' On The Kelly Clarkson Show

() Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters performed "Plain Jane" from her breakthrough album Raised on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The performance arrives on the heels of Whitters being nominatedfor New Female Artist of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, and her single "Everything She Ain't" hitting top 25 on the Country Radio charts.

"I am so excited to be nominated for an ACM Award for the first time," Whitters says. "After more than a decade working as a songwriter, it's so rewarding to get this recognition as an artist."

Whitters' performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show follows her morning TV debut on NBC's TODAY and her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "Everything She Ain't." Additionally, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Following her headlining Raised tour earlier this year, Whitters will hit the road for the rest of the year supporting Shania Twain, Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley later this year. Whitters will also play a handful of major festivals like Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Country Thunder, Two Step Inn Festival, Winstock Festival, Country Jam and more.

Tour Dates:

4/21: Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena $

4/22: Fresno, CA - Boots in the Park

4/28: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $

4/29: Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo

5/6: Conway, AR - Toad Suck Daze Festival

5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena #

5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21: Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena #

6/4: Gardnerville, NV - BackCountry Festival

6/9: Nashville, TN - CMAfest

6/10: Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

6/15: Bloomington, IL - Tailgates N' Tallboys

6/16: Winnetka, IL - Winnetka Music Festival

6/17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival

6/18: Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

6/22: Gilford, NH - Bank of NJ Pavilion &

6/24: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake &

6/25: Virginia Beach, VA - BEACH IT! Music Festival

6/29: Kansas City, MO - KC Live!

7/1: Greenwood Village, CO - 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash

7/8: Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

7/14: Craven, Canada - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

7/16: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam

8/6: Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

8/12: Atlantic City, NJ - TidalWave Music Festival

8/18: Alberta, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/17: Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond

9/23: Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

11/11-12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

$ - with Cody Johnson

# - with Shania Twain

% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan

& - with Dierks Bentley

