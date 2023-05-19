Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'

(Atlantic) GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has shared her summer-ready new single "favorite kind of high" - the latest off her highly anticipated tenth studio album chemistry, arriving June 23rd and available for pre-order now via Atlantic Records.

The song arrives alongside a special live video taken from Clarkson's one-night-only performance of chemistry last month at Los Angeles' Belasco Theatre, directed/produced by Weiss Eubanks and Jonny.

"favorite kind of high" follows double singles "mine" / "me" (stream here), released last month to fan and critical acclaim alike. Praised for their "depth of feeling and immaculate, soaring vocals" by The New York Times, the pair of songs first showcased the lyrical complexity featured on the project three years in the making. Meanwhile, "favorite kind of high" (co-penned/produced by long-time collaborator Jesse Shatkin) breathes a refreshing and effervescent energy into the 14-track collection.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down." - KELLY CLARKSON

chemistry will arrive ahead of an exclusive Las Vegas engagement, chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater stage, Clarkson and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits. Clarkson was also just announced as part of the TODAY Show's 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series, due to air later this summer on NBC. Watch the video below:

