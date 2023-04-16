Kelly Clarkson Shares Double Single 'Mine' And 'Me'

(Atlantic) Kelly Clarkson has unveiled double singles "mine" / "me" - the first taste of her highly anticipated tenth studio album chemistry, arriving June 23rd and available for pre-order now via Atlantic Records.
"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down." - Kelly Clarkson
The pair of songs perfectly compliment and contrast, showcasing the lyrical complexity featured on the project three years in the making. Soaring vocals and a mounting instrumental find Clarkson lyrically honest-as-ever on "mine," chanting "go ahead and break my heart, that's fine" before craving karmic retribution. Meanwhile the focus shifts inward on "me," a triumphant anthem of self-empowerment co-written with GRAMMY-nominated rising star GAYLE. Culminating with the lyric "don't need to need somebody when I've got me," the song's message proves equally intimate and universal.
"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state." - Kelly Clarkson
chemistry was first announced last month alongside an exclusive Las Vegas engagement, chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater stage, Clarkson and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency
Dolly Parton Revisits '9 To 5' With Kelly Clarkson
Reba McEntire's Kelly Clarkson Show Performance Shared Online
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video
NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer
Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases
Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971