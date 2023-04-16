Kelly Clarkson Shares Double Single 'Mine' And 'Me'

Album art

(Atlantic) Kelly Clarkson has unveiled double singles "mine" / "me" - the first taste of her highly anticipated tenth studio album chemistry, arriving June 23rd and available for pre-order now via Atlantic Records.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down." - Kelly Clarkson

The pair of songs perfectly compliment and contrast, showcasing the lyrical complexity featured on the project three years in the making. Soaring vocals and a mounting instrumental find Clarkson lyrically honest-as-ever on "mine," chanting "go ahead and break my heart, that's fine" before craving karmic retribution. Meanwhile the focus shifts inward on "me," a triumphant anthem of self-empowerment co-written with GRAMMY-nominated rising star GAYLE. Culminating with the lyric "don't need to need somebody when I've got me," the song's message proves equally intimate and universal.

"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state." - Kelly Clarkson

chemistry was first announced last month alongside an exclusive Las Vegas engagement, chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater stage, Clarkson and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

