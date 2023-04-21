Jimmie Allen To Premiere 'Be Alright' Video On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(fcc) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award nominated and CMA & ACM Award winning recording artist Jimmie Allen will debut the music video for his single "be alright" on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Monday, April 24, marking the first world broadcast music video premiere on the show since its launch. Allen will also appear as a lead guest on the show, billed as The Gift of Music Hour (Kelly's Birthday Show) episode in celebration of Clarkson's birthday.
"I grew up a fan of shows like TRL, 106 & Park and Top 20 Country Countdown. I miss the days where it was like the world stopped and just watched to see the visual creation by an artist of a song that people were slowly starting to hear, or a song that people knew," Allen says. "I feel like the visual gives a song a new meaning and a new perspective, and I really wanted to find a way to have a world premiere of 'be alright.' Thank you so much to Kelly Clarkson and her team for having me on the show and letting me do that!"
Following the broadcast debut, the music video for "be alright" will be available everywhere digitally at 5:30pm CT on April 24 on YouTube. Co-directed by Allen and frequent collaborator Chris Beyrooty, the music video stars Allen and The Goldbergs' actress Hayley Orrantia.
