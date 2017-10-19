|
Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon
.
(Radio.com) Blink-182's Travis Barker threw his son Landon an epic birthday bash. The 14-year-old's party included a backyard filled with excited guests and a performance by rapper Lil Pump. The young Barker shared a clip of himself performing on stage with Pump, and thanking his Dad "for the party of the century." Travis posted, "Best party of the year @lilpump x @landonasherbarker. Happy Birthday Lando." According to TMZ, the birthday cake was shaped like a Louis Vuitton x Supreme-themed duffel bag. Check out some posts from the party, which contain explicit language, here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
