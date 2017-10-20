|
Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
.
(hennemusic) The Eagles are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased 1976 live recording of "Hotel California" as a preview to the November 24 debut of a series of expanded 40th anniversary editions of their classic 1976 album classic. One of the first-ever live performances of the iconic song is one of ten live tracks on a bonus disc in the forthcoming 2017 package that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976, about a month before the album hit stores. Alongside the live audio, the 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" includes remastered sound as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix. Stream the song and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
