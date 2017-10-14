|
Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video (Week in Review)
.
Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary with the announcement of their first collaborative album The Rest of Our Life, which will be released on November 17. The country music power couple have also shared the album's lead single and title track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. "It made it us a little nervous, to be honest, Hill said. "When you get songs from other artists it kinda makes you a little nervous because…," "You don't want to ruin it," McGraw said with a smile. Turns out there was no need to be nervous. "This was a no-brainer," said Hill. "Such a beautiful song," added McGraw "the melody in it was just incredible." "Both Tim and I agreed the first time we heard that song, it reminded me of us, and the feeling that we had the first time that we admitted and decided that we were gonna be married," Faith revealed. "There was a comfort and a security about that moment that resonates in this song," she continued. "It's got such an intimacy to it, I think that's what really attracted us as well," McGraw added. Read more - here.
The country music power couple have also shared the album's lead single and title track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. "It made it us a little nervous, to be honest, Hill said. "When you get songs from other artists it kinda makes you a little nervous because…," "You don't want to ruin it," McGraw said with a smile.
Turns out there was no need to be nervous. "This was a no-brainer," said Hill. "Such a beautiful song," added McGraw "the melody in it was just incredible."
"Both Tim and I agreed the first time we heard that song, it reminded me of us, and the feeling that we had the first time that we admitted and decided that we were gonna be married," Faith revealed.
"There was a comfort and a security about that moment that resonates in this song," she continued. "It's got such an intimacy to it, I think that's what really attracted us as well," McGraw added. Read more - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.