David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "Us And Them", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29. The second single from Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" peaked at No. 72 on the US Cash Box Top 100 Singles chart in March of 1974, while the project went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums in music history at more than 50 million copies worldwide. The "Us And Them" footage - one of the extras in the upcoming set - was captured during the South American leg of Gilmour's tour in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock." "This is the first time I've ever been to South America, and I was quite excited," explains Gilmour. "The venues were vast; we're playing to 50,000 people a night. The audiences are so fantastically enthusiastic but so polite, at the same time." Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" features Gilmour's 2016 concerts at the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC. Available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and download, "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" will debut in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide on September 13. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
