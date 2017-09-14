Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video
09-14-2017
.
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's 1975 classic, "Wish You Were Here", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29.

The tune was the title track to the UK band's ninth album, which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 13 million copies worldwide, including 6 million in the States.

"Wish You Were Here" is one of several Pink Floyd classics featured on "Live At Pompeii", which was filmed by director Gavin Elder over a pair of shows at the ancient Roman venue in 2016 as part of Gilmour's tour in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock."

"I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder recently told Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii. There is a sense of history in the air there; You can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world."

Available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and download, "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" will be issued on September 29 following its September 13 debut in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

