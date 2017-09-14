Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden

"My face will be spitting various forms of fruit and produce," Corden explained. "Your job is to stand behind that glass and not flinch when I spit at you."

The ladies were challenged to keep a martini glass upright throughout Corden's provocations. One at a time, Dinah, Normani and Lauren did pretty well--but Ally got really startled by the projectile. Dinah, who is not 21, forwent a martini to hold a glass of milk with a cookie.

During their appearance, the foursome also performed "He Like That" from their new self-titled album. Watch Fifth Harmony play "Flinch" and check Out their performance of "He Like That" here: Read more here.