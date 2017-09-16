|
Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'
.
(Radio.com) Controversial country singer Hank Williams Jr. made his return to Monday Night Football last week (Sept. 11) with a new version of the show's theme song with Jason Derulo and Florida Georgia Line. The three acts performed an updated version of "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night" before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. It was Williams' first appearance opening the show in six years, after the singer was pulled from the intro in 2011 for making incendiary comments. "We all grew up watching Monday Night Football, and it's surreal to join Jason Derulo and Hank Williams Jr. on this new version that gives a nod back but also a step forward," said Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelly. "It's truly momentous to be featured in the Monday Night Football anthem for the upcoming season," chimed Derulo. "I feel the opening song sets the tone and energizes the fans before kickoff, and this year I'm putting my swag on it." Check out a fan capture of the opening sequence here.
