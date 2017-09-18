Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools
09-18-2017
(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have revealed that they are lending a helping hand to Chicago schools with the creation of the Fall Out Boy Fund which will go to help fund programs.

"To kick things off, we're donating money to Back to the Roots, an organization that brings gardening and food education to schools and helps inspire kids to experience the magic of growing their own food," reads a statement on their official site.

\"With the funds, we're able to provide 20,000 elementary school kids in the Chicago area with an organic gardening kit and Back to the Roots curriculum to each student." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

