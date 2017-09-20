|
Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer
.
(Radio.com) Teasers for Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary Five Foot Two have emphasized the lighter side of Gaga's life in the spotlight: hot-boxing her grandma's car, joking with collaborators, jet-setting around the world and more. In the new trailer, we take a look at the painful flip side of fame and adoration as Gaga struggles with chronic pain and haunting insecurity. "I have chased this pain for four or five years," Gaga says in the trailer. We see images of the singer receiving shots of medication and recovering in bed. "But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f—ing go." Gaga's struggle with fibromyalgia has garnered attention in recent weeks as she postponed stops on her Joanne world tour on doctor's orders. She's nixed dates in Mexico, the U.K. and continental Europe, while fans express concern on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Gaga addressed her medical struggles and promised to advocate on behalf of chronic pain sufferers. "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them," she wrote. "It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference." Five Foot Two has been screened at film festivals and debuts on Netflix September 22. Watch the emotional new trailer, which contains explicit language, here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
