Morrissey Streams New Single 'Spent The Day In Bed'
(Radio.com) Morrissey has had a whirlwind week: He announced a new album and sent his first tweet. Now fans get to hear "Spent The Day In Bed," the first single from his forthcoming Low In High-School. On the track, Morrissey proclaims the merits of spending a day in bed, tuning out the world and its many problems. Somehow, his prescription for serenity sounds tongue-in-cheek while dead serious at the same time. "Stop watching the news/ Because the news contrives to frighten you/ To make you feel small and alone," he sings. The plucky, upbeat track also included lyrical gems like "I'm not my type, but I love my bed." All in all, Morrissey has written an anthem for anyone tempted to hide under the covers and neglect all their responsibilities. Low In High-School (his eleventh studio album) is scheduled to debut November 17 and a five-LP reissue of the Smiths' The Queen Is Dead drops October 20. Morrisey won't be spending many days in bed this fall: Tour dates are expected to be announced in New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, St. Louis, Paso Robles, CA, and Portland, OR. Listen to "Spent The Day In Bed" here.
