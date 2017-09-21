Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Live Recording Of Classic Song

Recorded live at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on August 3, 1986 during the last show on Ozzy Osbourne's "Ultimate Sin" tour, the recording features Metallica roadie John Stack (aka John Marshall) on rhythm guitar after frontman James Hetfield had broken his arm earlier in the summer.

"I don't know if you've seen Metallica before," Hetfield tells the crowd, "This really sucks, but I usually have a guitar in my hand at this point, and I got a cast on instead. I jumped off a skateboard at 50mph and that's not too happening"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" is featured on the "Master Of Puppets" reissue as part of a disc of live material from the 1986 tour and presented alongside the remastered album and a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview. Stream the song here.