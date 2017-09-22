Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

The moment happened during an appearance on Wednesday night's (Sept. 20) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band's united for a big group medley.

The medley opened with Midland playing part of the band's debut single, "Drinkin' Problem," which segued into Musgraves strumming out some of her 2013 song, "Merry Go 'Round."

Little Big Town joined them onstage and all three acts launched into a spirited take on ELO's 1979 smash, "Don't Bring Me Down." Watch it all go down here.