Britney Spears Shares Fashion Week Runway Show From Home
09-23-2017
.
Britney Spears

(Radio.com) Britney Spears seems to be living her best life these days, most recently evidenced by a fun new Instagram post from the pop legend having an at-home runway show.

"Who says you can't do fashion week at home!" Spears wrote next to a video montage of the star modeling a variety of looks on a makeshift runway at her palatial estate.

Spears looks fabulous as she shows off the series of outfits, boasting well-toned abs and legs as she walks to Tracy Chapman's 1995 hit, "Give Me One Reason." Check out the fun post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

