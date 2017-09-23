Pop Classic Used In The Trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs'?

The first trailer for Isle of Dogs was released this week, and it arrived with an appropriately surreal soundtrack song to match the movie's dreamlike mood.

Unless you're a scholar on pop music from the 1960s, it's likely the very first time you've heard the song: "I Won't Hurt You," by West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band. The group was a short-lived (1965-1970) psychedelic rock outfit out of Los Angeles known for elaborate and mind-bending light shows.

"I Won't Hurt You" was found on the group's 1966 debut album, Volume One, which also contained a slew of cover versions of Bob Dylan, the Kinks and more. Isle of Dogs is set to debut in theaters on March 23, 2018. Check out the trailer here.