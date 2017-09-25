Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli In New Song

On the new track, which features Redman, Inspectah Deck mentions "pharma-bro" Martin Shkreli, who famously purchased the only copy of Wu-Tang's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million: 'My price hikin' like the pills Martin Shkreli sell."

Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is now available for pre-order, which provides buyers with an instant download of "Lesson Learn'd." Check out new track, which contains explicit language, here.