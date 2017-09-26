Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming

Young began his speech by saying, "Songs are like animals. You really have to be careful with them and sneak up on them and don't scare them. They're like rabbits coming out of a hole."

"You're not gonna stand there with a gun," he continued. "The rabbit will see you and go back down the hole. So you put the gun down and go and sit behind a rock and wait for this song rabbit to come out of the hole and start sniffing around. So you start sniffing around too, trying to be like the rabbit."

Later in his speech, he added that, while he's widely regarded as an international artist and has earned much of his success in America with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crazy Horse and as a solo artist, he has always considered himself a Canadian.

"I'm terribly proud to be Canadian. I know I've traveled a lot… but I've always been a Canadian Citizen. I've never been a citizen of anywhere else even though I love the USA." Read more and watch Young's acceptance speech here.